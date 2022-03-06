Sen. Ron Johnson: Dems 'Weakened America,' Energized Our 'Adversaries'

Democrats' "war on fossil fuels" is a "self-inflicted" wound that has created division in Congress and hostilities worldwide, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

"They no longer want to use fossil fuels; they think in their fantasy minds that we really can power the American economy with wind and solar power," Johnson told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "We can't.

"We're a fossil fuels-based economy. We're going to be one for many decades."

And Democrats' unwillingness to bend has ultimately led the country and the world to break, Johnson added to host John Catsimatidis.

"I hate to be sounding too partisan, but it's the other side [Democrats] that continues to exacerbate the divide," he said. "They keep pushing and pushing and pushing.

"You combine that with the devastating impact of all their policies: Open border. Massive deficit spending, which has sparked 7.5% inflation — which is a 40-year high. Their soft-on-crime policies that are increasing crime rates.

"And, of course, their embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan. All these things have weakened America. It's made our adversaries become more aggressive, take advantage of the situation. That's what was behind Vladimir Putin's decision to finally invade Ukraine."

Johnson warned Americans to "understand what kind of conditions create these problems for us."

"These things didn't just happen," he continued. "These are the direct result of Democrat policies – Democrat governance. I hope the American people are paying attention."

Vladimir Putin's Russia, long called a gas station with an army, have been emboldened once against under America's Democrat leadership.

"It is such a tragedy of historic proportions that Putin didn't accept the outstretched hand of the West, integrated into our Western economies," Johnson said. "He and his country would be in so much better shape.

"It's hard to really evaluate or get into the head of a Communist dictator tyrant."

Putin's invasion of Ukraine should force him and "his band of cronies" to be dealt with in a "very severe fashion."

"This is all about his ego," Johnson said. "This is all about him wanting to reconstitute the glory of the old Soviet Union. He said the dissolution of the Soviet Union is the greatest tragedy in history. Now, it wasn't.

"It drives me nuts when things make no sense whatsoever and people die as a result of it. It's just a horrible tragedy."

Also, the new world order has revealed China to be complicit in Putin's hostility.

"It seems like China is pretty well sitting on the sidelines," Johnson said. "They're really not criticizing Putin. I think they might be a little upset that he didn't give them as much warning. But he held off invading until after the Olympics, which is what they requested.

"Think about that — how gross and craven that is. They hold off slaughtering innocent civilians, invading a country that doesn't threaten you at all, until after our winter Olympic games."

China is "a huge problem" and "a strategic threat" to Americans, thanks to President Joe Biden, according to Johnson.

"They're massively stealing our technology," Johnson said. "It's unbelievable that Biden canceled the China initiative, which was the Department of Justice investigations into how they steal our intellectual property through the university system. What's going on with that?

"Is it literally because Biden is so compromised with his foreign financial entanglements as Sen. [Chuck] Grassley and I tried to point out and tried to warn America about before the last election with our report? It's very puzzling.

"China, unfortunately, is an adversary. I wish they were no more than a friendly rival, but they're an adversary, and they're a menacing one at that."