Biden Looks to Set up 'Red Phone' to China

The Biden administration is looking to set up communications with China via "red phone." The red phone, which isn't an actual phone, but rather an open direct line of communication with China, is a phrase symbolic of the open and direct line of communications Washington D.C. held with Moscow during the Cold War.

According to a CNN report from Wednesday, A Biden-era "red telephone" is still in the conceptual phase of development and has not been formally raised with China.

But if implemented, the phone would be placed into a network described as "a broader effort to reduce the risk of conflict between the U.S. and China."

The report claims such a network could allow President Joe Biden to immediately reach Chinese President Xi Jinping through encrypted phone calls or messages. The line could also be used by top officials from Biden's national security council.

But a similar hotline between China and the Pentagon already exists. "We do have a hotline. It's known to have, the couple of times we've used it, just rung in an empty room for hours upon hours," said Kurt Campbell, the senior National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator.

The line is expected to be established after allusions throughout the international community have been made of China ratcheting up tensions. China recently has faced wave after wave of scrutiny from the international community for its secrecy in matters relating to COVID-19, its dismantling of democracy in Hong Kong, its exiling of the Dalai Lama from Tibet, the mass internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, and for its aggressive posture in the South China Sea.

According to the New York Post, at the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi warned that any country that attempted to "bully" China would "face broken heads and bloodshed."

"​The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people," ​Xi said to thousands of Chinese near Tiananmen Square.