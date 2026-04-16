Pro-Life Activist Wins $1 Million Settlement Over FBI Raid

A Pennsylvania man, whose home arrest under the Biden administration generated outrage over how the federal government treated pro-life advocates, has been awarded a seven-figure settlement.

Mark Houck, a father of seven and longtime pro-life activist, secured the payout after suing the Justice Department and FBI over what his legal team described as a wrongful and excessive use of force during a 2022 arrest.

The case stems from an October 2021 incident outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Philadelphia, where Houck was praying with his son.

According to his attorneys and pro-life advocates, Houck pushed a clinic escort who had allegedly confronted and harassed his child, reported The Catholic World Report.

Federal prosecutors later charged Houck under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, accusing him of assaulting the volunteer.

In September 2022, heavily armed FBI agents conducted a pre-dawn raid on Houck’s home, taking him into custody in front of his family — an operation that quickly drew national attention and criticism from conservatives and religious liberty advocates.

Houck faced the possibility of more than a decade in prison, but a federal jury acquitted him of all charges in early 2023 after less than an hour of deliberation.

Following his acquittal, Houck and his family filed a civil lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution, false arrest, and abuse of process, The Christian Post reported.

Now, nearly four years after the incident, that legal battle has concluded with a settlement exceeding $1 million, according to pro-life organization 40 Days for Life, which helped represent Houck.

Supporters of Houck have hailed the outcome as a major victory for free speech and religious liberty, arguing the case exemplifies what they see as the Biden administration’s aggressive use of federal law enforcement against pro-life Americans.

"This is a huge victory for free speech," Shawn Carney, a leader of the pro-life group, said in a YouTube video, adding that the case underscores the importance of holding government agencies accountable.

Critics of the prosecution have long argued that the FACE Act has been selectively enforced to target pro-life activists, while similar actions by abortion-rights supporters receive less scrutiny.

Some have called for reforms or repeal of the law, contending it has been used to suppress peaceful protest and religious expression.

The DOJ maintained that the charges were based on allegations that Houck used force against a clinic escort, though a jury ultimately rejected that case.

For many conservatives, the settlement represents not just vindication for Houck, but a broader rebuke of what they view as government overreach.

The case also arrives amid renewed national debate over the balance between public safety, free speech, and the rights of Americans to peacefully express their beliefs, particularly on contentious issues such as abortion.