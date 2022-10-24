Biden Shocks Conservative Twitter With 'Gender-Affirming' Comments

President Joe Biden shocked Twitter conservatives when he said it was wrong for states to “ban gender-affirming healthcare” and that people should use their gender identity to decide which public restroom to use.

Biden answered a number of questions related to young Americans while taking part in the NowThis News Presidential Forum on Friday. Transgender actor and content creator Dylan Mulvaney asked Biden if individual states should have the right to “ban gender-affirming healthcare.”

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that — as a moral question and as a legal question,” Biden replied. “I just think it’s wrong.”

He continued by mentioning his late son Beau, who served as Delaware attorney general until his death from brain cancer in 2015. The younger Biden “passed the broadest piece of legislation” that he “was able to convince the Legislature and the governor to sign, that dealt with all gender-affirming capabilities.”

“Sometimes, they try to block you from being able to access certain medicines, being able to access certain procedures, and so on,” Biden said, referring to bills in Republican-led states prohibiting doctors from providing such care. “I mean, no state should be able to do that, in my view. So, I feel very, very strongly that you should have every single solitary right including use of your gender-identity bathrooms in public.”

Twitter conservatives shocked by Biden’s total embrace of transgender procedures cautioned that his position could be harmful, with the midterm elections just two weeks away.

“Just so we’re clear — the official Democratic Party position now is that puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery for kids is good,” the popular conservative account Libs of TikTok replied.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine wrote, “Not exactly the winning midterm message.”

“The White House is miles ahead of their skis on this one,” tweeted Matt Whitlock, former communications director for the late Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Ryan Saavedra, a senior writer at The Daily Wire, responded with a quote from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who said that the current attacks on religion and traditional values were due to “organized destruction” by secularists and progressives, instead of moral decay.

Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released documents encouraging gender-reassignment surgery and hormone treatments for children earlier this year.

The department’s Office of Population Affairs released a document called “Gender Affirming Care and Young People” in March while the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network — another HHS division — released a companion document called “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.”