Catholic League President Knocks Biden for Supporting 'Transgender Mania'

The president of the Catholic League took aim at the Biden administration in print and podcast form Friday, calling President Joe Biden's support for gender-related social initiatives "transgender mania."

On Newsmax.com, Catholic League president and CEO Bill Donohue posted a frank assessment of transgenderism in America.

"There is no such person as a transgender — you are either male or female — but there is such a thing as transgenderism: it is an ideology that promotes the fiction that the sexes are interchangeable," wrote Donohue.

"To win, (transgender proponents in government) are bent on getting to children, prompting little kids to question whether they are satisfied being a boy or a girl. If they are in doubt, they should be advised to at least consider making the switch."

And that led to Donohue's criticism of President Biden — an avowed devout Catholic.

"There is no more rabid advocate of transgenderism in America than the President of the United States. Indeed, transgender mania has gripped the White House.

"Within months, the Biden administration will finalize changes to Obamacare that will make it easier for persons seeking to transition to the opposite sex," said Donohue.

"The Department of Health and Human Services is leading the way, treating gender identity as a status worthy of being covered by laws against sex discrimination. Changes will also be made to healthcare plans, so that sex-transition procedures can be covered."

Donohue added: "This is a classic case of top-down politics. There is no national outcry demanding that those who want to flip their sex should be given the green light. If anything, there is a growing consensus that we need to hit the pause button on this subject."

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki apparently broke down in tears on a separate podcast, when discussing Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill (signed by GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis).

In left-leaning circles, the same law has the moniker of the "Don't Say Gay Bill" ... even though neither of those words nor phrasing appear in the actual legislation.

And recently, while addressing the White House press corps, Psaki said this about the Biden administration's views toward transgender minors receiving gender-affirming care.

It's "the best practice and potentially lifesaving," said Psaki, while voicing support for alternative-care treatments, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex-reassignment surgery.

"This four-step approach is a sanitized way of saying that the White House is committed to encouraging the sexually confused to transition to the opposite sex, and that chemical castration and genital mutilation will follow," writes Donohue.

Also, during an episode of the "Catholic League Forum" podcast, Donohue offered more criticism of President Biden.

"I've never seen anything like it. I'm not so certain (Biden) knows 'Thursday' from 'Tuesday,' but he's still responsible ... for whatever's being said in his name. But clearly, something's going on here ... I've never seen such a full-court press (on transgenderism).

"Where is the demand? Where is this great and terrible problem of kids who are being socially rejected because they're transgender?"

In June 2021, President Biden tweeted out a message to young transgender Americans, saying this administration "has your back."

"To transgender Americans across the country — especially the young people who are so brave — I want you to know your President has your back. During Pride Month — and all the time," Biden tweeted then.

As a counter, Donohue writes that America, as a country, might someday view this controversy with some regret.

"We look back today at controversial medical treatments that have proven to be a disaster and wonder why we went down this road. Someday, we will do the same with regard to sex-transition treatments, but by that time the psychological and physiological damage will have been done, thanks in large part to our 'devout Catholic' president.

"There is a reason why Pope Francis calls gender ideology 'demonic.' This mania has got to stop."