Biden: 'No Shift' in Commitment to Israel

President Joe Biden defended his position on Friday that there remains "no shift" in his commitment to Israel's security as well as a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift," Biden said in a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to The Hill.

The president's position, however, draws a stark contrast with other members of his party who want him to be more confrontational with Israel.

"The shift is we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer," Biden said.

The president said he would help rebuild infrastructure in Gaza in such a manner that would not allow Hamas to rebuild its weapon systems.

"They need the help, and we're going to get that done," Biden said.

Earlier this week, Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib confronted Biden during a trip to Michigan for not doing enough to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas or protect Palestinian lives. Some progressives such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have taken measures to prevent a $735 million arms deal to Israel. Sanders' resolution to prevent the deal seems unlikely to pass the Senate.

Biden stressed that Israel's right to exist as an independent Jewish state was critical to the region, adding that his party "still supports Israel."

Biden held six calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the course of the violence. The private calls, Biden said, were essential to achieving successful diplomatic efforts.

"One of the reasons why we were able to get the cease-fire in 11 days is I didn’t do what other people have done: I don’t talk about what I tell other people in private. I don’t talk about what we negotiate in private,'' the president added.

Biden remarked that Netanyahu kept his word on the cease-fire, which started Thursday.

''I am praying this cease-fire holds,'' Biden said.

