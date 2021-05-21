To Legitimize Hamas Is to Stand on the Wrong Side of History

Two incontrovertible facts are being turned on their respective heads, even downright ignored as the world embraces the ceasefire ending the exchange of rockets and missiles between Israel and Hamas.

The first fact is that Hamas is a terrorist group.

Hamas employs terror uses to achieve its goal, and that goal is the destruction of Israel.

The second fact is that Hamas absolutley controls Gaza.

While there are other terrorist and political organizations operating in Gaza, Hamas is the supreme political and security power.

Hamas is the government in Gaza.

Thus, Hamas controls everything — from soup kitchens to stipends to arms silos — that happens in Gaza.

To prove the point, Fatah is the ruling power in the West Bank.

The leader of Fatah is Mahmoud Abbas.

In 2007 Hamas ousted Fatah from Gaza in a bloody and violent coup d’etat.

The coup encompassed five bloody days between June 10 and June 15 of that year.

Fatah was completely booted out of the area.

The murderous ousting included Hamas imposed torture and the killing grandparents in order to elicit information on the whereabouts of grandchildren whom Hamas perceived to be Fatah leaders and supporters.

There is no love lost between Hamas and Fatah.

For a long time now these opposing Palestinian factions have been, quite literally, fighting one another on the streets and in the West Bank.

And the in-fighting continues.

Support for Hamas is limited, it comes only from Iran, Syria and Qatar.

Acknowledging Hamas as anything other than a terrorist organization is a gargantuan error.

And that is exactly what the U.S. is doing.

And because the most powerful country and most respected democracy in the world is blindly and erroneously blundering ahead, other countries are following suit. The United States should know better, this is the modus operandi of the U.N., not the United States.

President Biden is promising help to the Palestinians of Gaza.

He has promised humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He asserts that he will contribute to Gaza and help the Palestinians, the people themselves, without helping Hamas.

Helping the Palestinian people of Gaza is a noble cause, a gracious gesture.

It's also an impossibility.

The mere statement is proof positive how little the president of the United States and his team understand the Mideast.

Anything and everything that happens in Gaza happens through the blessing of Hamas.

Nothing happens unless Hamas has given the nod for it to be so.

Hamas can be likened to organized-crime protection rackets on steroids.

Not just foreign assistance and monetary aid. There is a protocol for building apartments, shopping malls, schools and hospitals in Gaza.

And that protocol begins with the requisite payoff to Hamas.

There is no practical way to deliver humanitarian services to anyone in Gaza without going through Hamas. As for foreign aid, the percentage to be paid is higher than the cost to local builders.

The books, as they say, are cooked.

Unfortunately, many of our elected representatives are as ignorant of Hamas’ true colors and purpose as is our president. Others wear intentional blinders.

U.S. politicians supporting Hamas needs to be unpacked.

Those who say that Israel should not receive funds to support the Iron Dome and other defensive weapons are handing the keys to another conflict to Hamas. And that is frightening. The claim to be supporting Palestinians and helping Israel morally — is bogus.

Again, it should be clear, it should be obvious — Supporting Hamas means supporting terror.

Advocating for Hamas and advocating to deny Israel defensive weapons like the Iron Dome which intercepted over 90% of the rockets launched from Gaza and saved countless lives (literally countless lives because Gaza launched over 4000 rockets) is akin to advocating a death wish for Israel.

Supporting any measure that would limit Israel’s defense against these rockets is a vote to murder as many Israeli Jews — and parenthetically, Israeli Arabs. as possible.

Hamas’ rockets are launched into Israel without guidance systems.

They kill indiscriminately.

Rockets are launched with the hope of killing or maiming as many Jews as possible.

The Iron Dome can be used for nothing other than defense.

It works by triangulating a rocket’s path and anticipating its target and then intercepts it midway. The rockets blow up high enough above the ground so as to cause minimal damage.

And by that time, hopefully, Israelis have heard the warning sounds of air-raid sirens and entered the closest bomb shelter. The Iron Dome intercepted thousands of Hamas rockets that would have landed with full and deadly force in Israel.

This conflict, the 11 days that have just ended, was a great success for Hamas.

Their intended objective was achieved.

Hamas shot rockets and terrorized Israelis.

Because — and only because of Hamas, Israelis had to alter their lives.

Any person advocating for Hamas is on the wrong side of history.

Just like Iran and just like Syria. Any person advocating for Hamas is a closet terrorist.

Micah Halpern is a political and foreign affairs commentator. He founded "The Micah Report" and hosts "Thinking Out Loud with Micah Halpern" a weekly TV program and "My Chopp" a daily radio spot. A dynamic speaker, he specializes in analyzing world events and evaluating their relevance and impact. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern. Read Micah Halpern's Reports — More Here.