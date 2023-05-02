×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe tacopina | donald trump | civil trial | defamation | e. jean carroll | battery | testify

Attorney: Trump Won't Testify in Defamation, Battery Civil Trial

By    |   Tuesday, 02 May 2023 07:22 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump will not be testifying in a civil lawsuit in New York City accusing him of defamation and battery filed by author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Attorney Joe Tacopina told U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday that Trump would not be testifying at the trial, NBC News reported.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump, 76, in November, claiming he defamed her in a Truth Social post that October in which he called her allegations of him raping her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s a "complete con job" and a "hoax and a lie." She added a charge of battery to the lawsuit under a recently adopted New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of limitations.

Trump has denied all allegations that he raped Carroll or defamed her.

ABC News reported as Kaplan was asking attorneys Tuesday to forecast the remainder of the case, Tacopina said he has just one expert witness.

"So, Mr. Trump is not going to be coming?" said Kaplan, who was appointed by Bill Clinton in 1994.

"Correct," Tacopina said.

"It's his call," Kaplan said. "I understand that. You understand that. He understands that."

Tacopina said at the start of the trial that Trump would make the decision about testifying as the trial progressed, ABC News reported.

Trump is under no obligation to appear in court because this is a civil, not criminal, case. Trump sat for a videotaped deposition in October, NBC News reported, and Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan told the judge she plans to play some of that testimony for the jury later this week.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump will not be testifying in a civil lawsuit in New York City accusing him of defamation and battery filed by author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.
joe tacopina, donald trump, civil trial, defamation, e. jean carroll, battery, testify
283
2023-22-02
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 07:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved