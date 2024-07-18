Joe Scarborough All but Calls on Biden to End Bid

MSNBC morning host Joe Scarborough, a longtime supporter of Joe Biden, said people around the president must "do the right thing" and convince him to end his reelection campaign.

"This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out," Scarborough said on Thursday's "Morning Joe."

Democrats have been in turmoil over the 81-year-old Biden's status as the party's presumptive presidential nominee since his disastrous debate effort against former President Donald Trump on June 27 when the president appeared lost and unintelligible at times.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Biden in a meeting Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported Thursday.

CNN reported Thursday that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., privately told Biden recently that polling shows the president cannot defeat Trump and that Biden could prevent Democrats from winning the House in November if he continues to run for a second term.

Other Democrats and donors have been saying Biden needed to step aside as the nominee.

"When you're told by members of Congress that they're losing, they're going to lose the House and the Senate if he stays on the ticket," Scarborough said. "When you're told by members of Congress who have seen the polls that you're losing swing states and that your numbers are going down in swing states, in states like Virginia, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Minnesota are now in play. And when your top fundraiser over the past five, six, seven, eight years is telling you the money's gone, the donors have all gone away.

"It's really incumbent on people that are around Joe Biden to step up at this point and help the president, and help the man they love and do the right thing."

Scarborough added that "the anger that I hear is not at Joe Biden."

"The anger I hear are at the people that are keeping him in a bubble or who may have their own interests, some financial, in keeping him in the race," Scarborough said. "That is the real anger.

"And let me tell you, that's not just the anger from inside Congress. That is anger from inside the political, his own political camp. And it is widespread. Joe Biden deserves better. He deserves better than he is getting from those closest to him."