Carville: 'Time Running Out' for Dems

Democratic Party standard-bearer and strategist James Carville said there’s both good news and bad for his party.

Carville, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, voiced his concerns on X in response to a survey showing President Joe Biden losing to former President Donald Trump in 14 states.

"Well this ain’t very good," he wrote.

"Nor is this," he wrote, in response to a second poll showing nearly two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to abandon his bid for a second term.

Carville’s post comes in the wake of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., saying it’s time for Biden "to pass the torch."

Carville and Schiff join the growing chorus of Democrats urging Biden to step aside for the sake of the party.

"The good news is there is still time to change direction; the bad news is time is running out!" he wrote.