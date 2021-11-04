Dem Sen. Manchin Agrees to $1.75T Price Tag on Spending Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has agreed to a $1.75 trillion price tag for President Joe Biden's sweeping spending plan.

Manchin had stated for months he would not move from a $1.5 trillion maximum price for the climate and safety net plan, Politico noted. But during a Thursday interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" he revealed he and Biden have agreed to a $1.75 trillion figure.

"The president and I came to an agreement on $1.75 [trillion]," he said. "I was working on $1.5 [trillion], as you know, and I felt very strongly about that. The president was working very hard, and we had good conversations. We had good dialog and we had good negotiations. That's what it's all about. And we came to $1.75 [trillion]."

But Politico said Manchin still does not believe the bill is truly paid for as is.

Manchin had said during an interview with CNN last month he was willing to budge on the price tag and noted he was amenable to a figure between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion.

"I'm not ruling anything out," Manchin had said, "but the bottom line is I want to be strategic, to do the right job, and we don't basically add more to the concerns we have right now."

Manchin has been at odds with the progressive wing of the party over the spending bill, which he argues adds to an entitlement mentality. He also believes it is the "definition of fiscal insanity" to add spending while Medicare and Social Security face shortages.

Meanwhile, Politico noted the Senate will not be able to vote on the bill until at least mid-November.