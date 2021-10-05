×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Infrastructure | Medicare | National Debt | Social Security | democrats | spending bill

Sen. Manchin: I Might Go Above $1.5 Trillion for Spending Bill

Sen. Manchin: I Might Go Above $1.5 Trillion for Spending Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 06:40 PM

After previously suggesting a $1.5 trillion alternative to the $3.5 trillion spending bill his fellow Democrats are proposing, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Tuesday signaled he might go higher.

Manchin told CNN that he is amenable to a price tag between $1.9 trillion and. $2.2 trillion.

"I'm not ruling anything out," Manchin said, "but the bottom line is I want to be strategic, to do the right job, and we don't basically add more to the concerns we have right now."

Manchin has been at odds with the progressive wing of the party over the spending bill, which he argues adds to an entitlement mentality. He also believes it is the "definition of fiscal insanity" to add spending while Medicare and Social Security face shortages.

"While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot — and will not — support trillions in spending or an all-or-nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces," Manchin said last week. "There is a better way, and I believe we can find it if we are willing to continue to negotiate in good faith."

But while many observers took Manchin's $1.5 trillion figure to be a ceiling, others saw it as a floor from which he was willing to negotiate.

Manchin said Tuesday: "Basically I'm more concerned about our nation and our country turning into a more of an entitlement society, versus a rewarding society. So there's a balance to be had here."

He told CNN he has not spoken to President Joe Biden since last week.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After previously suggesting a $1.5 trillion alternative to the $3.5 trillion spending bill his fellow Democrats are proposing, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Tuesday signaled he might go higher.
democrats, spending bill, manchin
270
2021-40-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved