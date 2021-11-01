Democratic Rep. Cori Bush Slams Sen. Manchin for Opposing Spending Bill

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., rebuked Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for publicly refusing to approve the newest $1.75 trillion proposal that House Democrats plan to vote on this week, calling his opposition to the spending package ''anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant.''

In a statement, the progressive Democrat said that ''Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country. I do not trust his assessment of what our communities need the most. I trust the parents in my district who can't get to their shift without childcare.

''I trust the scientists who have shown us what our future will look like if we fail to meaningfully address the climate crisis. I trust the patients and doctors crying out for comprehensive health coverage for every person in America,'' she said.

The statement continued: ''Joe Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant. Senator Manchin must support the Build Back Better Act.''

In a press conference Monday, Manchin said the Democratic legislators who wrote the bill have been using ''shell games and budget gimmicks'' to cover the package's ''real cost,'' adding that the cost could be ''twice as high'' as expected should the programs proposed in the bill be extended.

Manchin also added his concerns about historic inflation and said that he would not support the package until he had an ''understanding of the impact it will have on our national debt.''