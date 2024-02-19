Biden Using Shorter Stairs to Board Air Force One

With added attention put on 81-year-old Joe Biden's mental capabilities by special counsel Robert Hur's recent report, the way the president boards Air Force One has made headlines.

Biden frequently uses a shorter ladder now while boarding the plane, with a Secret Service agent positioned at the base of the stairs, The New York Times reported.

The president began using the shorter stairs after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. That followed various trips and falls last year, the Washington Examiner said.

Air Force One has two different ladders for the president to use for boarding. One is longer and allows entering at a higher point on the aircraft, while the shorter one allows entry into the plane's belly.

Former President Donald Trump, who was 70 when elected in 2016, used the shorter ladder during inclement weather.

The news about Biden regularly using the shorter stairs came shortly after Hur released a Feb. 5 report that found Biden had mishandled classified documents but would not face prosecution because a jury would see a person who presented himself "as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The White House denied Hur's characterization of the president, saying the special counsel was "inaccurate and inappropriate."

Biden, who's seeking reelection in the fall, is the oldest sitting president. If he wins in November, he will be 86 at the end of his second term.

Trump, 77, is the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

On the day of Hur's report, Biden got all sorts of mixed up during a speech, relaying an anecdote of how he spoke with "Mitterrand from Germany" at the G7 conference in England in 2021.

Since former French president Francois Mitterrand died in January 1996, Biden likely was referring to current French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been running France since 2017.

Later, at the end of a press conference in which he addressed the Hur report, Biden was asked about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. He returned to the podium and said, "As you know, initially, the President of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in."

Biden was referring to Abdel Fatah El-Sisi who is the president of Egypt and not Mexico.