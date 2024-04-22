WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Holds Big Cash Advantage Over Trump

By    |   Monday, 22 April 2024 06:13 AM EDT

The New York Times published on Saturday a report indicating that President Joe Biden's campaign holds a huge cash advantage over former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Trump, who ran in 2016 as well as in 2024 on the ticket that he was funding his own campaign, has been hemorrhaging money over a slew of lawsuits that critics say is reflective of a "banana republic."

Currently, The Times reported that Biden had raised $43.8 million in March of 2024 and spent $29.2 million, while Trump has raised $15.3 million and spent $4 million.

The Times went on to add: "Mr. Biden's campaign had $85.5 million on hand at the end of March, according to its monthly filing with the Federal Election Commission, a significant increase from the month before. He ended February with $71 million in his campaign account while Mr. Trump ended February with less than half that."

Nick Koutsobinas

