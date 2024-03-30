Trump: Halt 'These Biden Trials' During Campaign

Continuing his rebuke of the "election interference" of the Biden administration's Justice Department and anti-Trump prosecutors in Democrat-controlled districts of New York; Washington, D.C.; and Fulton County, Georgia, former President Donald Trump coined a new term for his campaign messaging: the "Biden Trials."

"These Biden Trials, none of them, should be allowed to take place during my campaign," Trump wrote Saturday morning on Truth Social. "They're all Rigged and Political. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has been ramping up his rebukes of President Joe Biden's alleged ties to seek prosecutions of his chief political rival. Trump has long rebuked Democrats' "witch hunt" actions against him since winning the 2016 presidential election, and his new term the "Biden Trials" evokes a suggestion of the Salem witch trials.

Trump also has been pointed in his counterpunch of what he calls the president's cognitive and speaking troubles, posting a five-minute compilation of Biden stumbling during public speaking and losing his train of thought and calling out another "Biden brain malfunction."

That video comes after Democrats were up in arms about Trump posting a video containing the image of a hogtied Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

"That picture was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote in a statement Friday night.

"Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him."

Trump's Truth Social video caption said the video was taken in Long Island, New York, on Thursday, when the former president attended the wake of a New York City police officer who was killed during a traffic stop.

The posted video shows a passing truck decked out with "Trump 2024" and flags urging support for police, with the picture of a seemingly helpless Biden with his hands and feet tied painted on the rear of the vehicle.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. began trading on the stock market Tuesday, with the valuation adding billions of dollars to his fortune.

In a 2018 speech, Biden threatened to beat up Trump — a remark that gets lost in liberal outlets desiring to follow the Biden campaign's false narratives of Trump being a threat to democracy.

"If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him," Biden said then.