Biden Touting Laws That Pour Billions Into GOP, Swing States

About $250 billion are being sent to Republican and swing states through President Joe Biden's infrastructure and clean-energy programs enabling him to regularly announce job-creating projects in key areas that could aid him in his reelection bid, Axios is reporting.

The news outlet noted that Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump in a half-dozen states he needs to win, and the announcements could help him do just that.

About $10 billion in grants and investments in both North Carolina and Michigan have been announced so far, along with a combined $46 billion for Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The White House is touting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on its website:.

"After decades of talk about rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure, President Biden delivered the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – a historic investment in America that will change people's lives for the better and get America moving again," it says.

"Help build a better America. Apply now for jobs to support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

The White House has announced about $478 billion worth of projects from the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure law. That's about 50% of the money available for direct investments, Axios said.

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Charlotte, North Carolina, eight recipients of $20 billion in grants from the $27 billion Green Gas Reduction Fund under the clean-energy law.

Her announcement came the same day as four members of Biden's cabinet went on the road to tout his spending priorities.

Axios noted that many Republicans despise the GGRF, calling it a "slush fund" for the Environmental Protection Agency.