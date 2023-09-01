Biden Gets Lost at FEMA: 'Where Am I Going?'

President Joe Biden had what at least one news website termed a "senior moment" Thursday while visiting Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

After Biden, 80, spoke to reporters, he turned and started walking away.

"Where am I going?" Biden asked his handlers, The First reported.

The headline over the outlet's story was: "SENIOR MOMENT: Biden Forgets Where He is, at FEMA HQ, Asks 'Where Am I Going?'"

Biden, the oldest president to hold office, moments earlier told reporters that the country needed "a hell of a lot more money" to deal with climate change deniers.

"There are still some deniers out there … we're gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money to deal with all you're taking care of," he said with FEMA workers standing and sitting behind him.

In a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 77% of Americans say Biden is too old to be effective for four more years as president.

In July, Biden stumbled while climbing the Air Force One stairs as he left Helsinki, Finland, Newsweek reported.

That stumble came days after some reporters questioned why a "Watch your step" sign was spotted on the stairs leading up to Air Force One during Biden's arrival in the United Kingdom, Newsweek said.

Biden has tripped several times while walking on the stairs to Air Force One, and has committed verbal gaffes that have garnered attention.

Before the G-7 summit in May, Biden looked confused and had to be guided by Japan's leader Fumio Kishida before tripping and nearly falling down some stairs, the New York Post reported.

Biden's verbal gaffes have included referring to Cambodia as Colombia when the former hosted an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, and saying Russian troops were pulling out of "Fallujah" while answering a question about the Ukraine War.