×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | gaffe | fallujah | russia | troops | withdraw | kherson

Biden's Latest Gaffe: Russia Withdrawing From 'Fallujah'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:14 AM EST

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Russian troops were pulling out of "Fallujah" while meaning to reference the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Biden, 79, known for public gaffes, spoke after it was announced that troops had been ordered to retreat from one of the only major cities Russia captured after its Feb. 24 invasion.

During a Wednesday press conference, Biden was asked if Ukraine would "compromise" with Russia to end the war.

"I think the context is that whether or not they're pulling back from Fallujah – from the city of Kherson – and [Russian forces] are coming back across the river to the eastern side of the [Dnieper] river," Biden said

In late 2004, the Iraqi city of Fallujah was the setting of the bloodiest urban conflict U.S. forces had fought since the Vietnam War. It's remembered as being a key moment in the invasion of Iraq.

Biden has a history of misspeaking.

One example came in October when he offered happy birthday wishes to Vice President Kamala Harris, referring to her as a "great president."

Earlier that month, Biden was mocked for spelling out "dot" in a website address that he read off a teleprompter.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Russian troops were pulling out of "Fallujah" while meaning to reference the Ukrainian city of Kherson.
joe biden, gaffe, fallujah, russia, troops, withdraw, kherson
198
2022-14-10
Thursday, 10 November 2022 10:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved