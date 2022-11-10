Biden's Latest Gaffe: Russia Withdrawing From 'Fallujah'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Russian troops were pulling out of "Fallujah" while meaning to reference the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Biden, 79, known for public gaffes, spoke after it was announced that troops had been ordered to retreat from one of the only major cities Russia captured after its Feb. 24 invasion.

During a Wednesday press conference, Biden was asked if Ukraine would "compromise" with Russia to end the war.

"I think the context is that whether or not they're pulling back from Fallujah – from the city of Kherson – and [Russian forces] are coming back across the river to the eastern side of the [Dnieper] river," Biden said

In late 2004, the Iraqi city of Fallujah was the setting of the bloodiest urban conflict U.S. forces had fought since the Vietnam War. It's remembered as being a key moment in the invasion of Iraq.

Biden has a history of misspeaking.

One example came in October when he offered happy birthday wishes to Vice President Kamala Harris, referring to her as a "great president."

Earlier that month, Biden was mocked for spelling out "dot" in a website address that he read off a teleprompter.