Rasmussen Poll: 48% Said Americans Forget Impact of 9/11

Nearly half of likely voters say many Americans have forgotten the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and 65% say a domestic terror attack is a bigger threat than a foreign one, according to Rasmussen Research.

Rasmussen asked voters, "Have many Americans forgotten the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks?"

The Rasmussen Research survey found 48% said "Yes," 35% said "No" and 17% said they are not sure.

Democrats (37%) are significantly less likely than Republicans (57%) or unaffiliated voters (50%) to say many Americans have forgotten the impact of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked airplanes to attack the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Another plane went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people died and 6,000 more were injured during the attacks on that day.

Asked whether a domestic terrorist attack now is a bigger threat to the U.S. than "an attack from terrorists living outside the country," 65% said a domestic attack is the larger threat, 24% said a foreign threat is bigger, and 11% said they are not sure.

Voters also were asked which presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, they trusted more to protect America from a terrorist attack.

A share of 52% said Trump, 43% said Harris and 5% are not sure.

Among unaffiliated voters, 61% said they trust Trump more, while 31% said they trust Harris more to protect America from a terrorist attack.

After 23 years removed from the infamous day, voters were asked, "Do you remember where you were when you heard the news about the September 11 attacks?"

Only 8% said "No" and 3% said they are not sure as 89% said "Yes," they remember.

Not surprisingly, the highest percentage of those who said they don’t remember 9/11 are voters under 40, some of whom were just babies, or not even born yet.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey was conducted Sept. 5 and 8-10 among 881 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.