American Pulse Poll: Admin Covered Up Biden Decline

According to a poll from American Pulse, 60.8% of respondents said they believe White House officials in the Biden-Harris administration and their allies in the media covered up President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline.

Just 30.9% of voters disagreed. The responses were split along partisan lines, with 92% of Republicans and 62.2% of independents saying there was a cover-up compared to just 27.8% of Democrats.

Most voters also said they don't think Biden should resign after dropping out of the race.

According to the poll, 37.3% of voters said he should resign, compared to 48.9% who said he should remain in office.

Those polled said Vice President Kamala Harris will be the same president as Joe Biden, with 48.1% agreeing and 22.1% saying she would be different.

Overall, the poll shows a dead heat between former President Donald Trump and Harris. In a six-way race, Trump edged Harris 46.7% to 46.2%, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. polling at 3.1%. Only 2% of voters were undecided with another 2% voting for a different candidate.

The survey of 1,035 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1% and was conducted July 26-29 with most responses from live telephone interviews.