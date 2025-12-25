Where's Joe? Biden's Christmas Photo Has Fans Searching

Former President Joe Biden spread some holiday cheer this week — and gave social media sleuths a festive challenge.

Biden, 83, posted a Christmas Eve photo of his family on X with the caption "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love."

The photo includes several members of the Biden family, including the former president's son Hunter, daughter Ashley, Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, his adult daughter Maisy, and two other grandchildren.

Unlike traditional family portraits where the patriarch is front and center, the former commander in chief appeared tucked into a back corner of the group, with his face partially obscured behind former first lady Jill Biden, prompting many online to squint and double-take as they searched for him in the image.

Followers — some joking, others genuinely amused — had a field day trying to locate the former president in the festive snapshot.

One user wrote, "Took me a while to find ya, champ," alongside a close-up screenshot highlighting Biden's position in the back of the group.

Another wrote, "Merry Christmas! This is such an odd photo. Why would the oldest person — a former President of the United States, no less — be tucked in the back with his face obscured?"

Other posts shared altered versions of the image. One depicted the Bidens wearing Santa hats and Jill Biden holding crutches.

Others had the former president wearing a safety helmet and Hunter shirtless or with a white substance under his nose.

Behind the chuckles, many followers also expressed genuine affection for the former president and his family, especially as he has stepped back from public life in recent months.

Biden, the oldest person to serve as president, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

One person wrote: "Wishing you and your family a peaceful and joyful Christmas. Your strength and love inspire us all."

Another added: "Wishing you a peaceful Christmas Eve too, Mr. President. Let's hope the spirit of goodwill extends into the new year and helps bridge some of the divides we've seen. The image is a nice reminder of simpler times."