Biden 'Deeply Grateful,' Applauds Trump's Gaza Deal

By    |   Monday, 13 October 2025 10:50 PM EDT

Former President Joe Biden on Monday evening expressed deep gratitude for President Donald Trump's Middle East peace deal that freed the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages and pushed a "ceasefire deal over the finish line."

Biden made the comments in a post on X, hours after Trump brokered an end to the war that began on Biden's watch in 2023, when Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped more than 250 to the Gaza Strip beginning Oct. 7.

"I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come – for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally get the chance to rebuild their lives."

He added: "The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war.

"I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line."

The 20 living hostages were returned to Israel as part of the first phase of Trump's peace plan. The remains of only four of the 28 deceased hostages, however, were returned by Hamas.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's former national security adviser, also gave Trump and his team credit for the deal.

"And I give credit to President Trump, I give credit to [Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner and [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio. These are hard jobs," Sullivan said Sunday.

