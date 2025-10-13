Grenell to Newsmax: Trump 'Greatest Dealmaker' Ever

Richard Grenell told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump is the only world leader capable of achieving the historic peace deal that ended more than two years of war between Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Grenell, Trump's envoy for special missions, said the agreement, which secured the release of all living hostages held in Gaza earlier Monday, marked "a moment for history" and a testament to Trump's credibility and leadership.

"Donald Trump is the only person in the world that could have done this, and he did this," Grenell said. "This will solidify him in history as the greatest president of modern times."

Trump on Monday signed the peace declaration in Egypt alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The deal calls for an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and a reconstruction plan for Gaza.

Grenell credited Trump's diplomacy — and the groundwork laid in his first term — for uniting regional powers once divided by decades of hostility. He cited the efforts of Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other members of Trump's Cabinet.

"You don't get wins like this unless you literally have the power to use it," Grenell said. "His power of persuasion is unlike anyone else. He is the greatest dealmaker."

Grenell said Trump's credibility with Israel and its Arab neighbors was central to the breakthrough.

"He's got such credibility, such power, such strength, and such grace to be able to do this," Grenell said. "It is impressive."

