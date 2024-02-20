Trump to Biden: We Have an 'Obligation' to Debate

Former President Donald Trump said he would be willing to debate President Joe Biden as many times as necessary, a scenario that is unlikely to play out due to the president's cognitive ability, as special counsel Robert Hur pointed out.

"Frankly," Trump said Tuesday, according to The Hill, "I think we have an obligation. When you have the final Republican, the final Democrat, you have the two people, you have to debate regardless of polls."

Trump went on to note he would be willing to debate "as many as necessary."

"I would like to do it starting now," he added. "I don't think [Biden's] going to debate though. I really don't think so."

Polls currently show the two in a tight matchup, with Trump holding a slight lead.