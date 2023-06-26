×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | debate | joe biden | robert kennedy | democrats | sleepy joe

Donald Trump to Newsmax: Dems Won't Let Biden 'Debate Anybody'

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 08:43 PM EDT

After President Joe Biden was shielded from having to do just one debate in the 2020 presidential against former President Donald Trump, Trump told Newsmax there is no way Democrats "allow him to debate anybody."

"I just don't think that they'll allow him to debate anybody," Trump told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" in an exclusive phone interview. "I mean, you could put up a child. I don't think they'll allow them to debate. They're not going to allow it to happen. I love debating him."

In fact, Trump is still dubious Biden, 80, the oldest president in U.S. history – and who is struggling with cognition and speech issues – will even make it to the "starting gate."

"I don't know whether or not he makes it to the gate," Trump told host Eric Bolling. "I don't. I really can't tell you that.

"That's really the question: Will he make it to the starting gate? He obviously, there's some – he's got some problems, some very big problems physically, mentally."

Even the "hostile," anti-Trump Fox News network, pretending to be conservative, featured moderator Chris Wallace protecting Biden in the one 2020 presidential debate, Trump lamented to Bolling.

"Our debates they went and they were protected; he was so protected by Chris Wallace," Trump said. "Chris Wallace wouldn't allow the question when I said, 'how come the mayor of Moscow's wife gave him $3.5 million?'

"Chris Wallace said, 'well that's not a fair thing for you to ask.' Well, it turned out to be a big point, because now everyone saying, 'How come the mayor of Moscow's wife gave him $3.5 million?'

"I mean, he was so protected by the, I call him the debate reps. You know who they were reps for? There were reps for him."

But, still with all the help, Biden still botched the debate in 2020 on energy, Trump concluded.

"It was crazy some of the things: He admitted that I was right on energy," Trump said. "That's why I said, 'Oh, I feel like Perry Mason.'

"He actually admitted it at the end of one of the debates, and I said that's a big thing, basically admitted that he was going to destroy energy."

As for any Democrat presidential primary debates, forget those, too, according to Trump – as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has social media CEOs, podcast titans, and billionaires offering doctors millions to debate RFK Jr.

"A lot of people respect him," Trump said. "He's got some very important points to be made. No, he's a respected person."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
After President Joe Biden was shielded from having to do just one debate in the 2020 presidential against former President Donald Trump, Trump told Newsmax there is no way Democrats "allow him to debate anybody."
donald trump, debate, joe biden, robert kennedy, democrats, sleepy joe
473
2023-43-26
Monday, 26 June 2023 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved