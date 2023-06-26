Donald Trump to Newsmax: Dems Won't Let Biden 'Debate Anybody'

After President Joe Biden was shielded from having to do just one debate in the 2020 presidential against former President Donald Trump, Trump told Newsmax there is no way Democrats "allow him to debate anybody."

"I just don't think that they'll allow him to debate anybody," Trump told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" in an exclusive phone interview. "I mean, you could put up a child. I don't think they'll allow them to debate. They're not going to allow it to happen. I love debating him."

In fact, Trump is still dubious Biden, 80, the oldest president in U.S. history – and who is struggling with cognition and speech issues – will even make it to the "starting gate."

"I don't know whether or not he makes it to the gate," Trump told host Eric Bolling. "I don't. I really can't tell you that.

"That's really the question: Will he make it to the starting gate? He obviously, there's some – he's got some problems, some very big problems physically, mentally."

Even the "hostile," anti-Trump Fox News network, pretending to be conservative, featured moderator Chris Wallace protecting Biden in the one 2020 presidential debate, Trump lamented to Bolling.

"Our debates they went and they were protected; he was so protected by Chris Wallace," Trump said. "Chris Wallace wouldn't allow the question when I said, 'how come the mayor of Moscow's wife gave him $3.5 million?'

"Chris Wallace said, 'well that's not a fair thing for you to ask.' Well, it turned out to be a big point, because now everyone saying, 'How come the mayor of Moscow's wife gave him $3.5 million?'

"I mean, he was so protected by the, I call him the debate reps. You know who they were reps for? There were reps for him."

But, still with all the help, Biden still botched the debate in 2020 on energy, Trump concluded.

"It was crazy some of the things: He admitted that I was right on energy," Trump said. "That's why I said, 'Oh, I feel like Perry Mason.'

"He actually admitted it at the end of one of the debates, and I said that's a big thing, basically admitted that he was going to destroy energy."

As for any Democrat presidential primary debates, forget those, too, according to Trump – as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has social media CEOs, podcast titans, and billionaires offering doctors millions to debate RFK Jr.

"A lot of people respect him," Trump said. "He's got some very important points to be made. No, he's a respected person."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!