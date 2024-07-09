Charlamagne Tha God to Dems: Challenge Biden at DNC

Charlamagne The God, co-host of the popular "The Breakfast Club" podcast, urged his viewers to take President Joe Biden up on his challenge to have dissenters run against him at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Mediaite reported.

After Biden's poor debate performance June 27, many Democrats have been scrambling to find delicate ways of removing him from the presidential race. Biden, speaking to MSNBC on Monday, challenged Democrats who aren't supporting to try to take his place, saying that if they're serious to "announce for president, challenge me at the convention."

Charlamagne The God, aka Lenard McKelvery, thinks that's a good idea.

"All I hear is ego," Charlamagne said on Tuesday's episode, "and I hope they take him up on his offer. Every single Democrat who feels like the Democrats can't win if Biden is the nominee needs to challenge him at the convention. Take him up on his offer.

"And I can't believe we're just having this conversation because I've been saying this for several months and asking the question, 'Are Biden and [Vice President Kamala Harris] a winnable ticket?' And if the answer is no, Biden should step aside; and people shouldn't be upset when folks say that — especially if y'all wanna win."

Biden on Monday posted a letter in which he confirmed his intention to stay in the race as the head of the Democratic Party.

"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," he said.