Biden Denies Special Counsel Asked for Interview

While vacationing in Lake Tahoe, President Joe Biden told reporters that there has been no request for him to be interviewed by the special counsel probing his potential mishandling of classified documents.

"There's no such request and no such interest," Biden said Friday in response to a question about sitting for an interview.

Earlier in August, NBC News reported that Biden's attorneys were in discussions with the special counsel's team about potential interview terms; neither side ever publicly confirmed such negotiations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel in January after classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in an office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Biden blamed his possession of the classified documents on former staffers who packed up his old offices and has maintained that he did nothing wrong.

His team has pointed to the fact that his lawyers notified and cooperated with the Justice Department after the documents were discovered; former President Donald Trump resisted turning over the sensitive materials he kept after leaving office.

A separate special counsel already had been assigned to oversee the investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents after about 300 records with classified markings were found at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has since been charged over his retention of the materials.