Hunter Biden Sought Office at Think Tank Where President Stashed Classified Docs

Hunter Biden sought an office in the Penn Biden Center, where President Joe Biden kept classified documents, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Free Beacon said emails from the first son's abandoned laptop showed that Hunter wanted an office at the think tank.

Craig Gering, Joe Biden's talent agent, emailed Hunter Biden in April 2016 to discuss the then-vice president's plans for the following year, including the establishment of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Gering wrote Hunter Biden that the think tank's D.C. office would "be expanded to house a DC office for VP Biden [and Mike, Hunter, and Steve?]."

The reference apparently concerned Penn Biden Center officials Michael Carpenter and Steve Ricchetti.

"That's the way I would like it to see it shake out," Hunter Biden responded in an April 25, 2016, response to Gering. "BUT please keep this very confidential between us because nothing has been set in stone."

The Free Beacon said it was unclear whether the plan developed as Hunter Biden hoped it would.

Still, the possibility that Hunter Biden could access classified documents about Iran, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine has raised concerns with Republicans.

Since November, classified documents have been found at the Penn Biden Center and at Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home, where Hunter lived for a period.

One report said Hunter Biden suffered blackouts from drinking and drug use while he was working with a connected Chinese businessman and living at the house where classified documents were discovered, according to an investigative journalist.

Hunter Biden told Gering in their "confidential" meetings that Joe Biden's post-government plans were to open think tanks at the University of Delaware and Penn Biden Center, as well as to focus on "wealth creation," the Free Beacon reported.

Joe Biden hired Gering's firm, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in 2017 as he aimed to "amplify" his career after serving as vice president. CAA helped the then-former vice president secure a book deal and speaking engagements.

"There's still a lot of sensitivity around all of this both internally and externally," Hunter Biden wrote Gering, the Free Beacon reported. "He hasn't made any decisions and this could all be changed overnight."