Why No Biden Indictment for Theft of Classified Documents?

In the latest of a persistent series of desperate attempts to disqualify current GOP front-runner Donald Trump as a 2024 presidential contender by any means possible, transparently partisan Democrat-controlled Department of Justice officials criminally indicted him on June 8 for retaining possession of classified materials after leaving office.

As former President Trump reported on Truth Social, he has been called to appear before a federal Miami, Florida grand Jury on June 13.

Meanwhile, there ironically appears to be no DOJ interest in pursuing charges against Joe Biden for “accidentally” stashing illegally removed classified documents dating to 1974 when he was a senator.

Of particular contemporary relevance are documents taken during the time he was serving as vice president … some addressing national security-sensitive intelligence memos and briefing materials involving Ukraine, Iran, and other foreign countries.

There’s another big difference in Trump vs. Biden treatments here; namely that whereas under the Presidential Records Act former President Trump was fully authorized to declassify any documents he chose to remove, former Vice President Biden had no such legal privilege.

Nevertheless, this distinction is being entirely ignored, as spectacularly evidenced by the hostile armed DOJ-authorized FBI Aug. 8, 2022 raid on the personal Trump family residence at Mar-a-Lago, including invasion of Melania’s wardroom closet and teenage son Barron’s bedroom in search of unauthorized documents.

Compare this with very different DOJ and media disinterest regarding discoveries of at least 10 classified documents found stashed in at least five unsecured Biden residence and business locations, including a garage next to his Corvette and a University of Pennsylvania Biden Center think tank office closet.

In January, It was reported that FBI agents searched Biden’s former D.C. think tank office in mid-November after his attorneys found classified records improperly insecurely stored there until days before the 2022 midterm elections.

There is also a stark contrast between silence by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) regarding discoveries of sensitive Biden files and those publicly brandished at Mar-a-Lago.

As reported in February by the New York Post, unlike Trump, even the National Archives was blocked from informing the public about the initial discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center formerly headed by current Secretary of State Antony Blinken “either by the White House or DOJ.”

As of last March, NARA hadn’t even bothered to check nine Biden Center boxes for classified materials.

Bear in mind that the purloined materials in question date back to a period between 2013 and 2016 when then-VP Joe Biden served as the Obama administration point person in dealings with Ukraine where his son Hunter was being paid a million-dollar annual salary as a no-show board member of Burisma, a corrupt energy company under prosecution by the government.

Records since recovered from Hunter’s “laptop from hell” which the FBI sat on for nearly a year throughout the 2020 election season include an email sent around the time of his Burisma hiring by board advisor Vadym Pozharskyi asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” to boost the company.

Given that Hunter indisputably had no related business expertise, what “influence” — other than being the vice president’s son — was he possibly referring to?

Hunter’s controversially compromising position with Burisma was — or should have been — well recognized within the Obama State Department.

Former Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, George Kent, had previously warned colleagues of extortion risks in a 2016 email, stating, "Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine."

Whereas we can’t know if, how many, or how Biden’s documents connect with evidence of myriad family foreign influence peddling deals being probed by the House Oversight Committee, that evidence — including bank records and informed witnesses — provides special reasons to wonder about any classified or other Ukraine references.

Recall that President Trump was impeached for merely asking incoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about possible Biden foreign policy compromise during a July 25, 2019 telephone conversation.

Trump was recorded saying: “I heard you had a prosecutor who was very good and he was shut down and that’s really unfair,” and that “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it.”

This Trump inquiry was obviously a legitimate national security matter given Biden's braggadocio at a televised March 2016 Council on Foreign Relations meeting about withholding $1 billion in U.S. military aid unless they fired Ukraine's lead prosecutor in the case, Viktor Shokin.

We may never learn about potentially incriminating contents of Biden’s protected document stash so long as this administration controls executive branch agencies.

Such egregiously blatant political weaponization of government institutions we count on to protect us are intolerable in a constitutional Republic that values “equal justice for all.”