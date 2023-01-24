Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Fair Amount of Perplexity' for Having Classified Docs

There is a "fair amount of perplexity" regarding classified documents being taken from the White House, whether it was President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence or Vice President Biden at the end of the Obama administration, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We go down to a SCIF," as members of Congress, Johnson told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We have turned over all the electronics. We checked out the classified document. We checked it back in before we leave. We never take them out of the SCIF at all.

"Now, I suppose in the White House, you can understand where some of this stuff would be floating around in the Oval Office and vice president's office, but you'd think would be more tightly controlled," Johnson said.

However, Johnson noted there are differences between the case of Trump and the cases of Biden and Pence, one of which is that Trump, as president, was able to unilaterally declassify any information that he wanted to.

"President Trump had unilateral authority to declassify information," Johnson stated, adding, "presidents have historically taken information, and then they negotiate with the National Archives."

