Biden Fundraising Talk Revolves Around Trump

President Joe Biden is making former President Donald Trump the focal point of his pitches at fundraising events.

Just as he can't resist disparaging MAGA Republicans at public events, Biden is trying to convince potential donors that Trump will destroy "American democracy," The Hill reported Friday.

The way things shape up at the moment, Biden and Trump are headed for a rematch in next year's presidential election.

"Folks, this is a big deal, this election. We've got to get it done — not because of me, and I mean that," Biden told a group of donors in Weston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, The Hill reported. "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. But we cannot let him win, for the sake of the country."

The president has told potential donors that Trump is an "election denier-in-chief," who is "determined to destroy American democracy," The Hill said.

During a Denver fundraiser last week, Biden mentioned Trump 28 times, highlighting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Folks, look, now Trump is running for president bragging that he killed Roe v. Wade," Biden said at the event. "So, let's be absolutely clear what Trump is bragging about. The only person there is — there — the only reason there's a ban on abortion and the circumstances in many places is because of Donald Trump.

"The only reason a teenager in Ohio who was — I'm in front of the kids; I won't say the circumstance — but was made pregnant by someone that attacked her had to move out of state — had to move out of state for healthcare is because of Donald Trump."

Biden has gotten donors' laughs at Trump's expense.

"We all know Trump became the first losing presidential candidate in history to refuse to accept the will of the people. He didn't even show up at my inauguration, which I can't say was a disappointment," Biden said at each of three Massachusetts fundraisers.

He also told Massachusetts groups that Trump is "telling us what he's going to do. He's making no bones about it."

Biden's campaign already is warning people of "Trump's America in 2025" and what it would mean for issues such as abortion, gun violence, democracy, and health care.