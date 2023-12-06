Dem Presidential Candidate Says Bidenomics 'Misguided'

A lawmaker vying for the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination criticized the term "Bidenomics" as a way to describe the current administration's economic policies.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who is running against President Joe Biden for the party's nomination, spoke about the slogan during an interview with the Washington Examiner.

"'Bidenomics' is a terrible slogan," Phillips said. "It is misguided in both its intention and strategy."

The congressman added that Biden isn't addressing "the real issue" in the economy, which he says is "affordability."

Reuters reported Wednesday that a new poll shows Biden's popularity this month was near the lowest level of his presidency. The survey also found that the economy was voters' top issue.

Other Democrats have joined Phillips in questioning the president's use of the "Bidenomics" slogan.

Axios reported that House Democrats have stopped using the slogan in press releases and on social media. Conference members during the summer reportedly decided "People Over Politics" would be a more effective message, given the poor polling of "Bidenomics."

One House Democrat aide previously told the Examiner that the "Bidenomics" slogan was "not going to help Biden’s standing in the polls."

"People are frustrated with the economy right now, and claiming ‘Bidenomics’ is working is both out of touch and bad strategy," the aide told the Examiner.

The White House, meanwhile, still uses the term in signage and messaging.

"You can expect him [Biden] to continue to talk about Bidenomics and how it’s delivered for the American people," White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa told the Washington Post.

Phillips told the Examiner that the economy is not the only reason he’s running for president. He cited numerous polls showing voters are not enthusiastic about Biden.

"I'm referring to what the country is saying makes him unelectable," Phillips told the Examiner.

Phillips told the Examiner he sees a path to the nomination through New Hampshire, where Biden will rely on write-in votes after the state defied his wish to let South Carolina kick off the primary season.

Reuters reported last week that multiple current and former Democrat officials acknowledge the party could face upheaval should Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, encounter a health issue or step aside for other reasons during the White House contest.

Phillips and author Marianne Williamson are the only announced candidates seeking to overtake Biden to head the Democrats’ 2024 national ticket.