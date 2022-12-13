Newsweek Poll: 58 Percent of Voters Don't Want Biden to Run Again

A strong majority of voters do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, new poll results show.

A total of 58% said they don't believe Biden should run again, according to The Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey conducted on behalf of Newsweek.

Of that percentage, 42% said Biden's age (80) was the primary reason for saying he should not run.

The oldest candidate ever elected president, Biden is the first octogenarian to hold the nation's highest office.

Other reasons included economic policies (16%), strengths of other potential Democrat candidates (7%), and 2022 midterm results (1%).

The survey results found that only 30% said Biden should seek office again, and 12% said they didn't know.

Biden has indicated that he plans to run in 2024.

Unlike Biden, former President Donald Trump formally kicked off his 2024 campaign to reclaim the presidency.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found that 49% of eligible voters do not want Trump to run again, while 39% said that they wanted him to run, and 11% didn't know.

Among those who said they don't want Trump, 76, to run again, the biggest reason (39%) was his response to the 2020 presidential election.

Other reasons cited by those against a Trump run included the former president's ability to provoke heated opposition from Democrats (10%) and Trump's age (8%).

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll was conducted Dec. 5 among 1,500 eligible voters.

The poll results were similar to those in a recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey that found 57% of Democrat voters saying do not want Biden to seek a second term. When asked by Americans in general, 70% said the same.

The Democratic National Committee is considering changing the 2024 primary schedule, moving South Carolina to first on the calendar while dropping Iowa and New Hampshire to later.

The White House has denied that the proposed changes were meant to reward key Biden supporters in South Carolina and Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.