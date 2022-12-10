×
Poll: Dems Don't Want Biden Running for Reelection

(Newsmax/"Saturday Agenda")

By    |   Saturday, 10 December 2022 06:23 PM EST

The majority of Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to seek a second term, according to a new survey.

The poll, the CNBC All-America Economic Survey, found that 57% of Democrat voters do not want Biden seeking a second term. When asked by Americans in general, 70% said the same. Additionally, 66% of independents echoed as much, and 86% of Republicans agreed Biden shouldn't run again.

The poll follows weeks after former President Donald Trump announced his run for 2024. Conversely, it mentions that for Republicans, 37% don't want him to run again. For independents, the figure was higher at 61%. And for Democrats, the number nearly mirrored Republicans' sentiment toward Biden, with 88% saying they don't want Trump running again.

In terms of reasons why either shouldn't run again, the poll also adds age as a factor. For Biden, who turned 80 last month, 47% said his age was a factor. But for Trump, who is 76, only 8% called his age a factor.

The survey polled 801 Americans nationwide from Nov. 26-30 and had a margin of error of +/-3.5 points.

Newsfront
