US National Debt Surpasses $35 Trillion

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 02:39 PM EDT

The United States' national debt has reached another grim milestone.

According to the House Budget Committee, the national debt is set to surpass $35 trillion Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said that equates to $104,497 per person and $266,275 per household.

"Today, we grieve yet another dubious milestone in the fiscal decline of the most powerful and prosperous nation in history," Arrington said. "President [Ronald] Reagan's words 34 trillion dollars ago still hold true today: 'We don't have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven't taxed enough; we have a trillion-dollar debt because we spend too much.'"

Last year, the national debt was $32.65 trillion, an increase of $2.35 trillion year over year, a 7% increase. This equates to:

  • $196 billion in new debt per month.
  • $6.4 billion in new debt per day.
  • $268 million in new debt per hour.
  • $4.5 million in new debt per minute.
  • $74,401 in new debt per second.

Arrington also quoted former President James Madison, who said a public debt was a public curse.

"America's unsustainable national debt is our greatest 21st century challenge," Arrington said on X. "The days of easy decisions are long gone. In order to avoid a sovereign debt crisis, we need real leaders with real courage who will fight to rein-in spending, reignite growth, and restore fiscal sanity in Washington before it's too late."

White House spokesperson Jeremy M. Edwards told Newsmax in a statement: "After the last administration increased the debt by a record $8 trillion and didn't sign a single law to reduce the deficit, President [Joe] Biden has signed $1 trillion of deficit reduction into law. While Congressional Republicans want to blow up the debt again with $5 trillion in more Trump tax cuts—while making hardworking families pay the price by cutting Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act—President Biden's budget would lower the deficit by $3 trillion by making billionaires and the biggest corporations pay their fair share and cutting spending on special interests."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


