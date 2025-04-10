China: Trump 'Choking the Throat' of Rest of World

China on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of "bullying the world" with tariffs, adding that the U.S. is "choking the throat" of other countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the assertions in a press conference and separately in a post to X. China has accused Trump of bullying several times since his tariffs were announced last week.

"The U.S. is the one who is choking the throat of the rest of the world with tariff threat," Jian said in a post.

At a press conference, Jian said China will not engage with the U.S. until it is shown more respect, The Washington Times reported.

"The U.S. in defiance of global criticism is pitching itself against the rest of the world," Jian said.

Also Thursday, the White House said its tariffs on China total 145%, even as Trump issued a 90-day pause on tariffs on most other countries on Wednesday.

Jian accused Trump of bully tactics aimed at forcing countries to "compromise" or make "concessions," according to the Times.

Trump's tariffs mark the most aggressive escalation on trade under Trump's agenda, coming after levies on Chinese goods escalated from 104% to 125%, reported The Street. Beijing has responded with an 84% tariff against U.S. exports.

"Intimidation, threat, and blackmail are not the right way to engage with China," Jian said, according to the Times. "If the U.S. truly wants to talk, it should let people see that they're ready to treat others with equality, respect, and mutual benefit."