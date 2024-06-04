Rep. Jordan Slams Biden's New Border Measures

It's "no surprise" President Joe Biden would try to "fool the American public into thinking he cares about the country's borders" after he and Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter the country since he took office in 2021, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Tuesday after the president announced his new migration orders.

"He's on track to allow nearly 12 million illegal aliens into the U.S. by the end of his term," the Ohio Republican said in a statement. "The president's poll numbers are in the tank, especially on immigration."

Further, Jordan noted that Biden is scheduled to debate former President Donald Trump, "the strongest border security president in the history of the United States" this month.

"The executive order is unserious and will do nothing to secure America's borders," Jordan said. "It sanctions up to 2,499 illegal aliens per day — meaning nearly 1 million per year — crossing the border between ports of entry."

Those numbers also don't include all immigrants "who are subject to the rule's myriad exceptions," Jordan said. "It continues the wholesale abuses of law that Joe Biden uses to let millions more illegal aliens in through our ports of entry."