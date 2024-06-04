WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim jordan | joe biden | border | immigration

Rep. Jordan Slams Biden's New Border Measures

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 03:38 PM EDT

It's "no surprise" President Joe Biden would try to "fool the American public into thinking he cares about the country's borders" after he and Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter the country since he took office in 2021, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said Tuesday after the president announced his new migration orders.

"He's on track to allow nearly 12 million illegal aliens into the U.S. by the end of his term," the Ohio Republican said in a statement. "The president's poll numbers are in the tank, especially on immigration."

Further, Jordan noted that Biden is scheduled to debate former President Donald Trump, "the strongest border security president in the history of the United States" this month.

"The executive order is unserious and will do nothing to secure America's borders," Jordan said. "It sanctions up to 2,499 illegal aliens per day — meaning nearly 1 million per year — crossing the border between ports of entry."

Those numbers also don't include all immigrants "who are subject to the rule's myriad exceptions," Jordan said. "It continues the wholesale abuses of law that Joe Biden uses to let millions more illegal aliens in through our ports of entry."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said it's "no surprise" President Joe Biden would try to "fool the American public into thinking he cares about the country's borders" with new migration orders.
jim jordan, joe biden, border, immigration
203
2024-38-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 03:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved