Tags: jill biden | first lady | joe biden | mental test

Jill Biden: Idea of Mental Fitness Test 'Ridiculous'

Sunday, 05 March 2023 08:07 PM EST

First lady Jill Biden condemned the need to test President Joe Biden's mental fitness as  "ridiculous," according to a CNN report.

The report comes as a foreshadowing of the first lady's interview, slated to air on CNN Monday night. During the interview, she suggested that the president's age has not affected his ability to carry out his duties as commander in chief.

"We would never even discuss something like that," Jill Biden said in regard to a cognitive evaluation.

"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy?" she asked. "So look at the man. Look at what he's doing. Look at what he continues to do each and every day."

A Fox News Poll conducted in late February found that the majority of Americans, across all age groups and political affiliations, support the idea of mental capacity tests for politicians over the age of 75.

Newsfront
Sunday, 05 March 2023 08:07 PM
