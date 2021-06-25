Top Physicians: Biden Must Take Cognitive Test

Calls are mounting for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test and release the results to the public following his recent trip to Europe that was rife with gaffes, moments of confusion, and an odd, heated exchange with a reporter.
At 78, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and questions surrounding his mental fitness have been raised since he announced he was seeking to hold the highest office in the land.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin