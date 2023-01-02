Biblical Site Where Jesus Said to Have Healed Blind Set for Israel Viewing

The entire Pool of Siloam, a biblical site celebrated and cherished by Christians and Jews, will soon be open in full to the public for the first time in 2,000 years, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority, Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation.

Over the last few years, portions of the Pool of Siloam that were previously excavated have been accessible to the general public.

However, coming in 2023, the "vast majority" of the pool — located in the southern portion of the City of David and within the area of the Jerusalem Walls National Park — will simultaneously be available for public viewing and subject to excavation.

"The Pool of Siloam's excavation is highly significant to Christians around the world," John Hagee, an American pastor and the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, told Fox News Digital.

Hagee continued: "... The Pool of Siloam and the Pilgrimage Road, both located within the City of David, are among the most inspiring archaeological affirmations of the Bible.

"Christians are deeply blessed by the City of David's work and Israel's enduring commitment to ensuring religious freedom to all who visit and live in the Holy Land, especially Jerusalem — the undivided capital of Israel," added Hagee.

According to BiblicalArchaelology.org, the "correct identification" of the Pool of Siloam site had been a long-running subject of debate, prior to the arrival of this century.

"According to the Gospel of John, it was at the Siloam Pool where Jesus healed the blind man (John 9:1–11).

"Traditionally, the Christian site of the Siloam Pool was the pool and church that were built by the Byzantine empress Eudocia (c. 400–460 A.D.) to commemorate the miracle recounted in the New Testament. However, the exact location of the original pool as it existed during the time of Jesus remained a mystery until June, 2004," the website added.

The Pool of Siloam was first built approximately 2,700 years ago, as part of Jerusalem's water system in the 8th century B.C.

The construction "unfolded during the reign of King Hezekia." as cited in the Bible in the Book of Kings II, 20:20, according to the two Israeli agencies and the City of David Foundation.

According to estimates, the Pool of Siloam passed through many stages of construction and "reached the size" of 1 1/4 acres.

"When I think of this news, I think of another phrase from the Hebrew Bible, 'My ears have heard of you, but now my eyes have seen you,' " Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, told Fox News Digital.

The excavation of the Pool of Siloam will reportedly last a few years.

"One of most significant sites affirming Jerusalem's Biblical heritage — not simply as a matter of faith, but as a matter of fact — with significance to billions around the world, will be made fully accessible for the first time in 2,000 years," Ze'ev Orenstein, the director of international affairs for the City of David Foundation in Jerusalem, told Fox News Digital.

Orenstein then added: "Despite ongoing efforts at the United Nations and Palestinian leadership to erase Jerusalem's heritage, in a few years' time, the millions of people visiting the City of David annually will literally be able to walk in the footsteps of the Bible, connecting with the roots of their heritage and identity."