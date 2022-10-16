Trump: 'Jews Have to Get Their Act Together' in Supporting Israel

Picking up his long-held criticism of Jewish Americans not taking enough concern for Israel, former President Donald Trump warned American Jews must "get their act together" on appreciating Israel "before it is too late."

"No president has done more for Israel than I have," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. "Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – highest approval rating in the world, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – before it is too late!"

The post echoes his past remarks made almost a year ago, where he rebuked The New York Times for being anti-Israel.

"There's people in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. I'll tell you the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said last December. "It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it's the exact opposite."

Trump blamed former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden for the anti-Israel sentiment, as they seek to work with the anti-Israel regime in Iran on nuclear deals past and potentially future.

"And I think Obama and Biden did that," Trump lamented. "And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people, and I've said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States, either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel.

"I mean you look at The New York Times, The New York Times hates Israel. Hates them. And they're Jewish people that run The New York Times. I mean the Sulzberger family."

Trump's remarks come just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterms final vote. Jewish media is hailing Democrats, suggesting the Jewish vote can carry the party to stave off a Republican wave.

"Jewish voters have the power to carry Democrats in the midterms," according to Forward.com. "Abortion and the ongoing threats to democracy are the most important issues for Jewish voters."

The Jewish Electorate Institute polled Jewish voters and found 74% follow the Democrats' Jan. 6 narrative-pushing committee and 57% were more motivated to vote because of the messaging.

Trump, who's daughter and son-in-law are Jewish, might be on to something with the lack of respect for what he has done for Israel and the Jewish world community. Just 19% of American Jews have a favorable view of Trump, while 70% of Jewish voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, according to the poll.

Notably, Jewish voters' opinion of Biden does not comport with the whole America community which has a majority disapproving of the job Biden is doing and Biden's approval ratings in the 30s at times during his presidency.

Also, 68% of Jewish voters support the U.S. reentering the Iran nuclear deal.