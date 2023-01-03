×
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo from Hospital Bed Post Accident

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 January 2023 09:27 PM EST

Jeremy Renner, the famed Marvel actor, shared a photograph of his bruised face from his hospital bed on Tuesday, according to the New York Post, following an accident with a snowplow.

"Thank you all for your kind words," Renner wrote in an Instagram post. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

On Tuesday, the actor's spokesperson said he was recovering after surgery. The Post reported that Renner received extensive injuries due to a snowplow rolling over him.

The "Hawkeye" star had "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," Renner's spokesperson added.

According to the account of Washoe Sheriff Darin Balaam, Renner had been removing snow from a private road near his Mt. Rose-Ski home in Nevada on New Year's Day before being crushed underneath the 14,330-pound Kässbohrer PistenBully snowplow.

Balaam says the area had been hit by three feet of snow, and when a family member got stuck, Renner went to retrieve the snowplow.

But upon successfully getting the car unstuck, Renner began to notice the behemoth snowplow rolling on its own. At that point, the action star tried to jump back in the plow's driver seat but was instead run over in a freak accident.

"At this point in the investigation," Balaam said, "we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident."

The Washoe Sheriff added that there was no foul play involved.

Due to the deep snow, Renner was airlifted to a Reno area hospital about an hour after a 911 call was made.

