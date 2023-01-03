Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition After Surgery

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery to treat blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries sustained in an accident on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Marvel actor was driving a snow plow near his home in Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day when he was seriously injured, resulting in him having to be airlifted to hospital, according to The Guardian.

On Monday, Renner underwent surgery for his injuries and remains in intensive care, a rep confirmed to the outlet.

"Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City mayor, Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families," Renner's publicist said in a statement. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Describing the incident to TMZ, neighbors said Renner was plowing a road Sunday morning so that his family could get out after a snowstorm that had hit the area when the Sno-Cat plow ran over one of his legs. According to the report, he lost a lot of blood and a neighbor who happened to be a doctor put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

Local authorities confirmed the accident in a statement cited to People magazine.

"At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," the statement read.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital."

Sources told the People magazine that Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition." According to reports, Renner was the only injured party in the accident. His snow plow was towed away on Sunday night, several hours after the accident.

Renner has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has appeared in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle," and "28 Weeks Later." He won best actor for the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film "The Town."

Reuters contributed to this report.