Tags: jeremy renner | critical | accident

Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner in 'Critical Condition' After Snow Plow Accident

jeremy renner poses for photos at an event
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Nov. 22, 2021. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Monday, 02 January 2023 09:12 AM EST

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after being injured in an accident while plowing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."

He won best actor for the 2008 film "The Hurt Locker" and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film "The Town." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


TheWire
