Tags: jeff bezos | elon musk | twitter | homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos Offers Elon Musk Advice on Converting Twitter HQ Into Homeless Shelter

Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Image

Monday, 11 April 2022 10:45 AM

Jeff Bezos is offering Elon Musk advice on how he can go about converting Twitter's headquarters into a homeless shelter.

Musk on Saturday set up a poll on Twitter asking followers whether they thought he should convert Twitter's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter "since no one shows up anyway," according to the Independent.

The poll, which has since been deleted, received support from 90% of respondents and drew the attention of Bezos, who suggested Musk, Twitter's largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake, combine the office with a shelter system like Amazon did.

"Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer," Bezos responded in a tweet.

In May 2020 Amazon opened Mary's Place Family Center — a homeless shelter that occupies part of its headquarters in Seattle.

The facility has space to accommodate up to 200 family members a night and an industrial kitchen that ensures individuals temporarily living in the shelter are fed. Additionally, the space offers health services, offices, computer labs with space for resume reviews and online housing searches, and pro-bono legal clinics.

"This new shelter, opening when it did, has been our saving grace," said Marty Hartman, executive director at Mary's Place.

"It was our Amazon family, that recognized what we needed before we ever realized it, and this space ensures we don't have to return families to homelessness during this unprecedented and trying time," Hartman continued. "I always knew this shelter would be a beacon of light in the community, and the critical support we've received from our neighbors at Amazon and beyond has been life-saving ever since this pandemic began."

In 2017, when shelter plans were announced, Bezos explained that Mary's Place would provide "incredible, life-saving work every day for women, children, and families experiencing homelessness in the Seattle community," according to GeekWire.

"We are lucky to count them as neighbors and thrilled to offer them a permanent home within our downtown Seattle headquarters," he added.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.





