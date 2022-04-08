×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: musk | twitter | employees | meeting

Elon Musk Set for 'Ask Me Anything' Meeting With Twitter Staff

Elon Musk
Elon Musk. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 08 April 2022 11:42 AM

Elon Musk will host an "ask me anything" session with Twitter employees, who are anxious about his appointment to the social giant’s board of directors.

The Tesla chief recently acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder. Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," has sparked fears among some Twitter employees over  the future of the company’s ability to moderate content, according to Reuters.

"We say that Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now," Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a company message obtained by The Washington Post.

"Often, we [at] Twitter are what's happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week," Agrawal wrote in an email Thursday, inviting staff to the "ask me anything" meeting with Musk.

"Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him," Agrawal added.

Twitter spokesperson Brenden Lee confirmed the staff meeting with Musk but declined to comment further. Musk did not immediately respond to a request from the Post for comment.

On Tuesday, Musk had tweeted: "Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

The Post noted that earlier he had polled his 80 million Twitter followers to see where they stood on introducing an edit button for tweets. The newspaper said the company later acknowledged that the button was already on its way to Twitter followers.

And the Independent newspaper noted that Musk has made numerous tweets in the past that have sparked debate about the need for more content moderation on the social media giant.

Reuters noted that within hours of the disclosure that Musk had enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives called for the return on Twitter of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Jan 6. Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, Twitter employees, interviewed by Reuters, said Musk's views on moderation could weaken yearslong efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse, and might allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

The Post reported that one Twitter employee noted on a company Slack channel: "Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they'd likely be the subject" of an HR investigation. "Are board members held to the same standard?"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Elon Musk will host an "ask me anything" session with Twitter employees, who are anxious about his appointment to the social giant's board of directors.
musk, twitter, employees, meeting
406
2022-42-08
Friday, 08 April 2022 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved