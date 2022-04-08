Elon Musk Set for 'Ask Me Anything' Meeting With Twitter Staff

Elon Musk will host an "ask me anything" session with Twitter employees, who are anxious about his appointment to the social giant’s board of directors.

The Tesla chief recently acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder. Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," has sparked fears among some Twitter employees over the future of the company’s ability to moderate content, according to Reuters.

"We say that Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now," Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a company message obtained by The Washington Post.

"Often, we [at] Twitter are what's happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week," Agrawal wrote in an email Thursday, inviting staff to the "ask me anything" meeting with Musk.

"Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him," Agrawal added.

Twitter spokesperson Brenden Lee confirmed the staff meeting with Musk but declined to comment further. Musk did not immediately respond to a request from the Post for comment.

On Tuesday, Musk had tweeted: "Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

The Post noted that earlier he had polled his 80 million Twitter followers to see where they stood on introducing an edit button for tweets. The newspaper said the company later acknowledged that the button was already on its way to Twitter followers.

And the Independent newspaper noted that Musk has made numerous tweets in the past that have sparked debate about the need for more content moderation on the social media giant.

Reuters noted that within hours of the disclosure that Musk had enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives called for the return on Twitter of former President Donald Trump.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Jan 6. Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, Twitter employees, interviewed by Reuters, said Musk's views on moderation could weaken yearslong efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse, and might allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

The Post reported that one Twitter employee noted on a company Slack channel: "Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they'd likely be the subject" of an HR investigation. "Are board members held to the same standard?"