VP Vance Skewers Denmark for Underinvesting in Greenland

Vice President J.D. Vance harpooned Denmark leaders Friday during a visit to Greenland, saying the Danish government has underinvested in the autonomous territory and in its security.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple," Vance said at Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance said. "You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.

"And because it hasn’t changed, this is why President Trump's policy in Greenland is what it is."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that the U.S. should in some form control the territory.

"We need Greenland, very importantly, for international security," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We have to have Greenland. It's not a question of do you think we can do without it. We can't.

"Greenland is very important for the peace of the world, not us, the peace of the entire world, and I think Denmark understands it. I think the European Union understands it. And if they don't, we're going to have to explain it to them."

Vance visited with second lady Usha Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. They reportedly dined with the troops and received briefings from military officials.

"We believe in the self-determination of the population of the people of Greenland," the vice president said. "Our argument is very simple. It is not with the people of Greenland who I think are incredible and have an incredible opportunity here.

Our argument really is with the leadership of Denmark, which has underinvested in Greenland and underinvested in its security architecture. That simply must change."

The trip was planned to be Usha Vance’s first solo journey abroad as second lady. But Denmark, which has been openly critical of Trump offering Greenlanders a chance to become Americans, called off Usha Vance's visit, reportedly saying her presence was "unacceptable pressure" on the Danish territory.

Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen reacted to the vice president’s speech by saying he takes the criticism seriously, according to the Berlingske newspaper in Copenhagen, adding "I also think it's a bit inappropriate, and maybe you should look at yourself in the mirror too."

Rasmussen said if the U.S. wants to do more in the Arctic, Denmark and Greenland would be happy to assist, and that Denmark realizes "we must do more."

The vice president told reporters there are no plans to expand the U.S. military presence on the continent beyond Pituffik Space Base.

"There are general objectives that we want to accomplish that will certainly require us investing more resources, investing in additional military, you know, icebreakers, investing in additional naval ships that will have a greater presence in Greenland," the vice president said. "Absolutely, and we know that's necessary because we know, as Mike [Waltz] talked about and certainly I talked about, there has been an expansion of the security footprint and the security interests of Russia and China.

"They are doing what they believe is in their interest. The United States must do what I know is in our interest, which is to make sure that Greenland is safe."