Speaker Johnson 'Absolutely Delighted' Rep. Crockett Running for Senate

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters Wednesday that he is "absolutely delighted" that Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is running for Senate there, saying he welcomes the left-wing firebrand becoming a face of the Democratic Party.

When asked by a reporter at the Capitol for his thoughts on Crockett, Johnson rubbed his hands together with glee, saying: "I'm absolutely delighted that Jasmine Crockett is running for Senate in Texas. I think it's one of the greatest things that's happened to the Republican Party in a long, long time."

"She is the face of the Democratic Party, she and Mamdani. Good luck with that," Johnson continued, referring to New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

"I want her to have the largest, loudest microphone that she can every single day, and we look forward to having that election down there."

Johnson expressed confidence that a Republican will win the 2026 election, when Sen. John Cornyn faces a primary challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Republicans.

Shortly before Crockett announced her Senate campaign on Monday, former Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat, concluded his own Senate bid and chose to pursue a seat in the House of Representatives. Crockett will compete against state Rep. James Talarico in the primary.

Crockett has established herself as an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump over the past year, often drawing the president's ire in the process.

Crockett's campaign also took advantage of that shared antipathy. A launch video included audio clips of the president attacking her and referring to her "low IQ."

"We are going to elect another Republican senator in Texas," Johnson said. "Texas is a red state.

"The people of Texas are commonsense Americans, and what Jasmine is trying to sell will not be purchased by the folks of Texas. That is my prediction."