Japan Warns Residents to Take Shelter After North Korean Missile Launch

Japan is urging its residents to "take shelter immediately" after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile Tuesday.

The Japanese government broadcasted its warning after the missile's launch, saying that a North Korean missile was headed toward the northern part of the country.

"ALERT: The Japanese government is warning that North Korea appears to have launched at least one ballistic missile. There's a possibility it's heading toward Japan. The government is urging everyone in the country to monitor news media," the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo tweeted.

The missile appears to have landed in waters to the east of Japan, the Japanese government stated.

This missile launch comes as a U.S. carrier strike group is holding joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea.

"The U.S. Navy, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) conducted a trilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise in seas in the vicinity of Korea and Japan. Exercises such as this strengthen a trilateral relationship between Japan, Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States that is forward-leaning, reflective of our shared values, and resolute against those who challenge regional stability," the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.